National Parties finalise candidate lists ahead of electoral commission deadline IEC extends deadline by hours on Monday to allow parties and candidates to register

The ANC confirmed that it met the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) Monday deadline to submit its list of candidates to represent the party in the upcoming local government elections and possibly hold key positions across the country’s junk-rated municipalities.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) held an extended meeting at the weekend to approve the list for the polls scheduled for end-October. The selection processes come amid reports that the party’s dwindling finances and infighting in branches and regions would make it miss the IEC’s deadline on Monday...