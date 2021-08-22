National State insurer says claims for unrest damage have hit R14bn Sasria official does not expect claims to exceed R20bn, well below R50bn estimates that include indirect damage BL PREMIUM

The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), the only insurer in the country that provides cover against civil commotion, including strikes and riots, says it has to date received claims amounting to R14bn related to the July unrest sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Sasria said it does not expect claims to exceed R20bn. While it’s unclear when all claims will be processed and paid out, the state-owned insurer anticipates that it will take between 12 and 18 months to “reinstate” all buildings and other properties destroyed during the unprecedented unrest that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, leaving more than 300 dead and many more injured...