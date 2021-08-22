National Informal trader struggles to rebuild after riots destroy her business The sector is a huge part of SA’s economy, yet it fails to get the recognition and support it deserves BL PREMIUM

Nanny-turned-entrepreneur Carren Chakanetsa’s informal business was almost destroyed in the unrest that gripped Gauteng in July, forcing her to pick up the pieces and start all over again.

After taking the leap to go it alone, the single mother of a nine-year-old boy had to find something that would keep food on the table. She opted to start a business selling clothing for plus-size women. She soon knew she had spotted a gap in the market, which she grabbed with both hands...