National

Alert level 3 will go on as third wave refuses to decline, Joe Phaahla says

20 August 2021 - 10:45 Dave Chambers
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Alert level 3 of the lockdown will continue, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Briefing the media about the Covid-19 pandemic, Phaahla said the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet had made the decision due to the third wave of the local outbreak remaining “stubbornly in our midst”.

The number of new infections had increased 18.2% over the past seven days, Phaahla said, with the resurgence being driven by the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape. Announcing the continuation of alert level 3, Phaahla said: “We remain hopeful that ... we can start to see a decisive flattening of the curve in the next two weeks.”

He said he was encouraged that hospital admissions over the past seven days had declined 5.4%.

On Thursday, the number of vaccination doses administered passed 10-million, and Phaahla said more than half of the key over-60 age group had received at least one dose.

“The total population fully vaccinated now stands at 4.62-million people. This is 12% of the adult population,” said Phaahla. “The total people with at least one jab of Pfizer is 8.8-million, 20% of the adult population.”

TimesLIVE

SA vaccination drive has lost momentum, says deputy minister

The 35-50 age group has turned out to be a vaccine-shy bunch, says ‘worried’ health department
National
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: A new apartheid along the vaccination divide looms

There has been a troubling drop in people turning up for the jab, and government needs to ramp up its campaign
Opinion
19 hours ago

Alarmed cabinet devises ways to bring vaccines to the people

Shots for younger people may be brought forward and more accessible sites on the cards
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury steps in to calm raging debate over ...
National
2.
Gauteng Day Zero when taps run dry ‘not unlikely’ ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Road Accident Fund legal fees and payouts to be ...
National
4.
IPO for disposal of African Bank possible, says ...
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no ...
National

Related Articles

B4SA urges all adults to get jabbed after vaccinations open for over-18s

National

CHARLES OKEHALAM: What Africa must do to help speed up global vaccinations

Opinion

SARAH BUITENDACH: Is it appropriate to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.