Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected national assembly speaker
Opposition parties have condemned her election to lead the legislature, saying she did not acquit herself in her previous positions in the cabinet
19 August 2021 - 15:40
Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was formally elected as national assembly speaker in parliament on Thursday, amid threats of court action by a nongovernmental organisation and the EFF, the third largest party in parliament.
A total of 298 MPs voted via secret ballot, with Mapisa-Nqakula receiving 199 votes versus the 82 secured by DA candidate Annelie Lotriet. There were a total of 17 spoilt votes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now