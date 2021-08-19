National Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected national assembly speaker Opposition parties have condemned her election to lead the legislature, saying she did not acquit herself in her previous positions in the cabinet BL PREMIUM

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was formally elected as national assembly speaker in parliament on Thursday, amid threats of court action by a nongovernmental organisation and the EFF, the third largest party in parliament.

A total of 298 MPs voted via secret ballot, with Mapisa-Nqakula receiving 199 votes versus the 82 secured by DA candidate Annelie Lotriet. There were a total of 17 spoilt votes...