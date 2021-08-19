National Election of parliament speaker goes ahead despite legal threats The process of electing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula started on Thursday despite the EFF’s absence and the legal threat to halt proceedings by an NGO BL PREMIUM

Parliament says the election of the new National Assembly speaker will go ahead on Thursday, despite the last-minute legal threats against the election from non-governmental organisation the New Nation Movement (NMM) and the stayaway by the EFF.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be nominated by the ANC, which holds the majority of the seats in the house, as the new speaker. Former speaker Thandi Modise was appointed as Mapisa-Nqakula’s replacement, in the cabinet during a reshuffle of the executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in August. ..