National BREAKING NEWS: Cabinet confirms all adults can now get Covid-19 jabs The government is fighting to boost the rate of vaccinations, which have remained low even as the country battles the third wave BL PREMIUM

From Friday all adults in SA will be eligible to register for a Covid-19 vaccination, cabinet confirmed on Thursday.

The government is fighting to boost the rate of vaccinations, which have remained low as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic. All those 18 years old and older can register for vaccinations from Friday. ..