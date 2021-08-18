National Mbalula highlights legal fees and payouts in Road Accident Fund overhaul Changes outlined by the transport minister are part of a five-year turnaround plan BL PREMIUM

Bringing the troubled Road Accident Fund (RAF) back to financial stability will require an urgent regulatory and operational overhaul, including the fast-tracking of claims and doing away with lump-sum payments to car-crash victims, transport minister Fikile Mbalula told MPs on Wednesday.

The regulatory and operational overhaul would focus on reducing the number of days it takes to process a claim from the current 1,475 days to 120 days. This will also reduce the need for litigation, thus cutting legal fees, which is a major cost burden for the fund, Mbalula said. He said the proposed changes to RAF operations were part of a five-year plan to turn around the entity...