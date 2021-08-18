How real estate companies are busy adapting to new data law
The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 finally came into effect in July 2021
18 August 2021 - 21:45
Fear that implementation of a law on protection of personal information will derail real estate firms and cause them to lose business are misplaced, according to companies operating in the sector.
Various businesses say that the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) of 2013, which finally came into effect in July 2021, will not cause havoc and that it is rather a natural progression of personal and media law in SA...
