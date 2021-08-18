National DA says it will approach apex court if section 25 is amended BL PREMIUM

The DA has threatened to go to the highest court in the land should section 25 of the constitution, commonly known as the property clause, be amended to pave the way for expropriation of land without compensation.

The official opposition party warned on Wednesday that amending section 25 would have disastrous implications for property rights and was not in the best interests of citizens and the economy...