Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman defends Ramaphosa over Marikana
17 August 2021 - 20:54
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has come out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been threatened with legal action from mineworkers over his role in the Marikana massacre.
As Sibanye, the world’s largest mine-to-market source of platinum group metals, hosted a memorial lecture on Tuesday to mark the ninth anniversary of the tragedy that took the lives of 44 people, including 34 mineworkers and 10 police officers and security guards, Froneman said it would be “completely improper to persecute our president over the Lonmin disaster”...
