National Transnet calls in private sector for Durban and Ngqura expansion Ports owner will seek R100bn in private investment in a signal that reform agenda is gathering momentum

State-owned ports owner and operator Transnet said on Monday that it would seek R100bn in private investment to expand its Durban and Ngqura (Coega) facilities.

The announcement marks a ground-breaking reform in the government’s approach to state-owned companies, in which private investment has not previously been possible, apart from rare examples. It signals that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda is gathering momentum...