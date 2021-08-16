Transnet calls in private sector for Durban and Ngqura expansion
Ports owner will seek R100bn in private investment in a signal that reform agenda is gathering momentum
16 August 2021 - 20:11
State-owned ports owner and operator Transnet said on Monday that it would seek R100bn in private investment to expand its Durban and Ngqura (Coega) facilities.
The announcement marks a ground-breaking reform in the government’s approach to state-owned companies, in which private investment has not previously been possible, apart from rare examples. It signals that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda is gathering momentum...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now