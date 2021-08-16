Nicole Fritz appointed executive director of the Helen Suzman Foundation

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has appointed advocate Nicole Fritz as its new executive director with effect from January 2022.

Fritz, a Business Day columnist, will succeed Francis Antonie who is retiring at the end of this year after serving the foundations for 11 years.

She has served in several prominent civil society organisations over her career, including being the executive director of Freedom Under Law (FUL) and as executive director of the Southern African Litigation Centre (SALC).

“She has a demonstrated history of promoting and protecting the rule of law and constitutionalism in Southern Africa, values which we hold dear,” said HSF chair Gary Ralfe.