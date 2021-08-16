National

Government has abandoned Marikana victims, lawyers say

Mineworkers forge ahead with lawsuit against Sibanye-Stillwater and Ramaphosa

16 August 2021 - 19:28 Siviwe Feketha
The site of the Marikana massacre near Rustenburg, North West. Picture: DANIEL BORN
The site of the Marikana massacre near Rustenburg, North West. Picture: DANIEL BORN

Questions whether the government has done enough to acknowledge its central role in the 2012 Marikana massacre and make amends to the victims and their families took centre stage on Monday as the country marked nine years since the atrocity.

At least 34 mineworkers who were striking over wages in Rustenburg, North West, were gunned down by police and 78 were injured.

The government has been accused of protecting and colluding with mine owner Lonmin, leaving victims out in the cold and with no convictions for the police who killed the workers.

Speaking during the hybrid Marikana massacre commemoration, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said the victims of the massacre had been abandoned by their government.

But police minister Bheki Cele denied this and said the government has paid R176m to the victims’ families. 

The legal representative of the injured and arrested mineworkers, advocate Dali Mpofu, dismissed Cele’s response as “deceptive” and said the money was too little for the hundreds of affected workers. 

The mineworkers have been paid between R300,000 and R400,000.

Lonmin sold the mine to Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019, with the new owners and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was a director and a shareholder at the time, now facing a lawsuit from the mineworkers.

Mpofu said a group of workers had set aside R1m of their compensation money for the lawsuit. The legal teams of all those affected by the massacre agreed to take on Sibanye and Ramaphosa and they have approached the North West High Court.

“I have spoken to all the legal teams. We have now asked the deputy judge president to set down the case against Mr Ramaphosa and Sibanye and we expect it might be today or in the next few days to get a response as to when that case will happen.

“It will be in that case that we will not only be simply asking for money but also what I call a nonpecuniary compensation in the form of apologies and undertakings that this will never happen again,” Mpofu said.

Advocate Teboho Mosikili, a trustee of the Amcu Massacre Trust, said much work has been done to build houses for victims and and their families in Sterkspruit, Dutywa, Lusikisiki, Mqanduli, Vanderbijlpark, Xhora, Mthatha, Ngqeleni, Libode, Tsolo, Lady Frere, Mount Fletcher, Cala, Ntabankulu and Bizana in a project by the trust. 

Mosikili said the trust aims to assist the families of all 44 victims of the massacre, including those of the policemen who were killed.

“We have made a promise that we will not discriminate. At the end of the day it is the blood of a black man that was spilt on that day. That is the bottom line,” Mosikili said.

Nine years on and little progress in case against those implicated in Marikana massacre, NGO says

Nine police officers are still facing charges related to the shootings, Bench Marks Foundation says
National
10 hours ago

NEAL FRONEMAN: Miners look forward to overcome past and build better future

Fortunes of companies, and by implication those of shareholders, employees and communities, are linked
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: We deserve to know how people died and the role ANC infighting played in unrest

An independent judicial commission of inquiry offers best hope of the truth as the government has opted to move on to the next crisis
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Restaurants call for end to restrictions as 1,100 ...
National
2.
Zuma undergoes surgery with more procedures to ...
National
3.
Ageing infrastructure among pressing challenges ...
National
4.
More than 700 private pharmacies now vaccinating ...
National
5.
Richards Bay Coal Terminal hit by power outage
National

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Our democracy is a criminal negotiation

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa says basic income grant will show government cares

National

More important than the rule of law: the rule of justice

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.