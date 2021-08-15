National Richards Bay Coal Terminal hit by power outage The disruption comes atop a deluge of problems faced by coal exporters this year BL PREMIUM

A power outage in Richards Bay has hampered Transnet’s services in the area, preventing trains from being offloaded at the coal export terminal.

Transnet Freight Rail said in a statement that services were affected by the power outage, which occurred in the City of uMhlathuze between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday morning...