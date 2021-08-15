Restaurants call for end to restrictions as 1,100 eateries close
Industry association’s internal surveys suggest establishments closed for good after being forced to shut under lockdown regulations
15 August 2021 - 19:21
The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) is calling for the cabinet to end restrictions on eateries after an estimated 1,100 restaurants shut down during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before the onset of the pandemic, Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts said the association had a database of more than 23,400 restaurants it communicated with. ..
