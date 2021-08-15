National Restaurants call for end to restrictions as 1,100 eateries close Industry association’s internal surveys suggest establishments closed for good after being forced to shut under lockdown regulations BL PREMIUM

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) is calling for the cabinet to end restrictions on eateries after an estimated 1,100 restaurants shut down during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the onset of the pandemic, Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts said the association had a database of more than 23,400 restaurants it communicated with. ..