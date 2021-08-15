Green energy sector mourns loss of visionary leader Ntombifuthi Ntuli
Ntuli built strong bridges throughout the energy sector, founded on her sound logic and ability to see the bigger picture
15 August 2021 - 17:24
SA’s renewable energy sector is mourning the untimely death on Friday of Ntombifuthi Ntuli, CEO of the SA Wind Energy Association (Sawea).
Fondly known as Ntombi, the 41-year-old Ntuli steered the wind power sector in her position as Sawea CEO since her appointment in September 2019. ..
