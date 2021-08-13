One week on, Zuma remains in hospital for undisclosed condition
Zuma was unable to attend court this week, with his medical team telling the judge that doctors were monitoring his progress
13 August 2021 - 18:08
A week after a “routine observation” resulted in former president Jacob Zuma being admitted to hospital for medical observation, there is no word on his condition or when he will return to Estcourt prison.
..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now