National Zondo hears that Ramaphosa's neglect of intelligence crisis linked to July insurrection The president's failure to clean out the intelligence services was compounded by his lack of action to protect agents investigating the rot, state capture commission hears

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to clean out the intelligence services, despite knowing since at least December 2018 that it had been subverted by his predecessor Jacob Zuma, was further compounded by his lack of action thereafter to protect agents investigating the rot, the Zondo commission on state capture heard on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was facing a second day of questioning at the commission where he conceded that he had not done what was necessary and that it was also “a reasonable proposition” that the events of July that involved violence, looting and “insurrection” were linked to elements that had been trained and armed by the State Security Agency (SSA)...