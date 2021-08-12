National Rules for generation of 100MW finally gazetted The long-awaited publishing of guidelines opens the way for the private sector to invest in power projects that can generate as much as 100MW without requiring a licence BL PREMIUM

The department of mineral resources & energy has finally gazetted schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which will enable private entities to generate up to 100MW of “distributed”, or self-generated, electricity without a licence.

Importantly, the schedule addresses “wheeling” — conveying electricity from the point of connection to the point of consumption via a third-party transmission or distribution network. The point of connection refers to the electrical node on a distribution or transmission system where a customer’s assets are physically connected to the licensed distributor’s or transmitter’s assets...