Rules for generation of 100MW finally gazetted
The long-awaited publishing of guidelines opens the way for the private sector to invest in power projects that can generate as much as 100MW without requiring a licence
12 August 2021 - 19:11
The department of mineral resources & energy has finally gazetted schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which will enable private entities to generate up to 100MW of “distributed”, or self-generated, electricity without a licence.
Importantly, the schedule addresses “wheeling” — conveying electricity from the point of connection to the point of consumption via a third-party transmission or distribution network. The point of connection refers to the electrical node on a distribution or transmission system where a customer’s assets are physically connected to the licensed distributor’s or transmitter’s assets...
