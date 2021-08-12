Ramaphosa waiting for Zondo report before removing implicated colleagues
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says president’s failure to act until court proceedings are concluded risks further delays in taking action against wrongdoers
12 August 2021 - 12:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission on Thursday that he was waiting for its report before he would drop implicated individuals from top positions in the state, despite being in possession of evidence against them.
He was responding to questions from evidence leader Paul Pretorius on why he had appointed former minister of intelligence David Mahlobo as a deputy minister and former intelligence director-general Arthur Fraser to another high ranking position, even though he was in possession of a report which recommended criminal and disciplinary action against them...
