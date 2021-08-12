state capture
Ramaphosa tells Zondo he fought behind the scenes
President backtracks on earlier evidence saying there were ‘sign posts’ of state capture by the Zuma administration
12 August 2021 - 18:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa, after two days of tough questioning at the Zondo commission, declared that his silence as SA’s deputy president during the excesses of Jacob Zuma’s administration should not be interpreted as complicity.
Having come in trepidation, Ramaphosa said he “left with many scars”...
