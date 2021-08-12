National Draft emergency tax measures published for public comment The measures were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of July

The Treasury and SA Revenue Service (Sars) have released for public comment draft legislation dealing with emergency tax measures that took effect from the beginning of the month and amend disaster management laws.

The emergency tax measures were part of the fiscal package outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa at end-July in response to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic and recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that resulted in the destruction of businesses...