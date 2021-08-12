National Cyril Ramaphosa gives lukewarm response on why Guptas were not flagged sooner The president is testifying for a second day on Thursday, which will be his final appearance at the state capture inquiry BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurances that the government was moving forward from the “bad lessons” of state capture into a “positive future” were met with a question about why those in power did not take action against the Gupta family.

On Thursday morning, Ramaphosa began his final day of testimony at the commission, which has been running public hearings since August 2018, six months into his presidency...