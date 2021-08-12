National SELF-GENERATION Changes to clear way for private energy producers due in days BL PREMIUM

The official publication of schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which will enable private entities to generate up to 100MW of “distributed”, or self-generated, electricity without a licence is finally imminent and could be gazetted on Friday.

However, the department of mineral resources & energy did not respond to queries to confirm this. It is a week later than promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said when he announced that the cap on licensing would be increased from the government’s initial 10MW proposal that the change would be gazetted within 60 days. That announcement was widely hailed as a clear signal that reforms to improve the economy’s competitiveness were gaining ground...