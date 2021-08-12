National Artists, musicians critical of copyright bill but librarians welcome it Controversial proposed legislation is undergoing public hearings before parliament’s trade and industry committee BL PREMIUM

Musicians, authors, record companies, publishers, film producers and others in the creative industries believe the Copyright Amendment Bill will undermine their rights and deprive them of income.

The bill has a clause that introduces the principle of “fair use” for the first time into SA legislation. It is supported by teachers, librarians and education institutions as it will free up access to information and learning materials...