Artists, musicians critical of copyright bill but librarians welcome it
Controversial proposed legislation is undergoing public hearings before parliament’s trade and industry committee
12 August 2021 - 19:27
Musicians, authors, record companies, publishers, film producers and others in the creative industries believe the Copyright Amendment Bill will undermine their rights and deprive them of income.
The bill has a clause that introduces the principle of “fair use” for the first time into SA legislation. It is supported by teachers, librarians and education institutions as it will free up access to information and learning materials...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now