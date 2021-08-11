National Ramaphosa says he considered resigning as Zuma’s deputy President delivers opening statements to Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa considered resigning as former president Jacob Zuma’s deputy in the face of state capture but chose not to, saying there would have been “fewer impediments” to stop Zuma’s administration and it would have continued unhindered.

Ramaphosa is testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is wrapping up the work of the commission of inquiry which began public hearings in 2018. Ramaphosa was appointed by Zuma to the national executive as deputy president in 2014 and succeeded Zuma after the ANC forced a change of guard in high office in 2018. ..