National Cyril Ramaphosa defends deployment committee role in judicial appointments On some occasions, the deployment committee insisted on being notified of candidates for vacancies before the posts were publicly advertised

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced tough questions on the ANC’s role in influencing the appointment of judges through its deployment committee, in the opening session of his appearance before the Zondo commission on state capture on Wednesday.

Put on the spot by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Paul Pretorius, Ramaphosa conceded that a transparent process in which the ANC openly made its preferences known, rather than a shadowy decision by the deployment committee, was better for democracy. However, Ramaphosa insisted that the work of the deployment committee in identifying people for key positions in government, including judges, was above board as the deployment committee was not the legal appointing authority...