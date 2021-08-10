National Justice for Miners wants 500,000 miners paid damages for TB and silicosis The Tshiamiso Trust for sick miners has paid 109 claimants damages and must disburse R5bn to 500,000 miners within 12 years, insists a miners' support organisation BL PREMIUM

The chair of the Justice for Miners Organisation, Bishop Jo Seoka, says payment of damages to 500,000 miners who became sick with tuberculosis (TB) and/or silicosis because of their jobs, must be expedited.

Last Monday, the Tshiamiso Trust paid a “first major batch” of payments to 102 claimants. This followed payment to seven others during a pilot in December 2020. The 109 paid claims, totalling more than R9m, represent a fraction of the approximately 41,000 claims filed to date...