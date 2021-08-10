National BREAKING NEWS: ANC’s Jolidee Matongo elected unopposed as Joburg’s new mayor Councillor Norman Mkhonza nominated Matongo, and was seconded by Mmatlou Mulaudzi, and as there was only one nomination, Matongo was duly elected BL PREMIUM

SA's richest municipality, the City of Johannesburg, has a new mayor following the election of ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo into the hot seat on Tuesday.

The municipality, which is crucial to the country¦s economy as it contributes about 18% to GDP and about 40% to the economy of Gauteng, has been without an executive mayor since Geoff Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 complications on July 9. With his death, Makhubo's mayoral committee dissolved...