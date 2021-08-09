National

Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi power station

Power utility says it will update the public on developments and to what extent the blast will impact the national electricity grid

09 August 2021 - 11:14 Staff Writer
Medupi power station in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS
Medupi power station in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

Eskom on Monday confirmed that the Medupi power station experienced an explosion at the unit 4 generator.

The incident occurred at about 10.50pm on Sunday and is suspected to have resulted in unit 5 tripping, said the utility.

No injuries have been reported and all employees and contractors have been accounted for.

Emergency services attended to seven colleagues requiring treatment for shock.

Unit 4 had been on a short-term outage since August 6.

All work on the unit was suspended with immediate effect. This included the suspension of all permits to work on the plant until further notice.

“The area was secured and once it has been cleared by the fire chief and resident engineers; inspections and assessments will begin to determine the cause of the incident and extent of the damage caused,” the power utility said.

“Preparation for the return to service of Medupi unit 5 is currently in progress.

“Investigations are under way into the cause of the incident and Eskom will update the public on developments, as well as to what extent this unfortunate incident will impact the national electricity grid.”

TimesLIVE

ISAAC MATSHEGO: Stabilising SOEs is critical, and some progress has been made

Poor management, political interference, high debt, weak balance sheets and a shortage of critical skills afflict the SOE entities
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Medupi power station completed

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the power project
Companies
6 days ago

DBSA has $200m to kick-start green self-generation projects

The development bank says projects that are in an advanced stage of planning will be prioritised
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa not ‘micromanaging’ the intelligence ...
National
2.
Enoch Godongwana wants jobs for the youth, not ...
National
3.
Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi power station
National
4.
Banks face R1.5bn bill for looted ATMs and ...
National
5.
Zuma still under medical observation ahead of ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom in race for green funding

National

LETTER: Skilled construction workers needed urgently

Opinion / Letters

Medupi power station completed at last as final unit comes online

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.