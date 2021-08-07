SA Human Rights Commission to probe July unrest

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will launch an investigation into the violence that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Among other things, the commission said on Friday it would examine the effectiveness of the state, particularly the police and security cluster as a whole, in maintaining public order, including the provision of adequate protection for the safety and security of people and property.

The commission said it would probe the underlying reasons that could have contributed to the unrest. It will make recommendations for short-, medium- and long-term measures to be adopted by relevant stakeholders and the state to address the resultant human rights violations and prevent a recurrence of future unrest, including better public order policing.

“The SAHRC reiterates state responsibility in terms of section 7 of the constitution to 'respect, promote and fulfil' all the rights in the bill of rights of the constitution. These rights include but are not limited to: equality, human dignity, freedom and security of the person, freedom of movement and residence, freedom of trade, occupation and profession, and various socio-economic rights such as housing, health care, food, water, and education,” the commission said in a statement.