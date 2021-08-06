WATCH: The week in perspective

We’re back to late night reshuffles as the president wielded the axe last night with the most significant change for the economy in the Treasury after Tito Mboweni decided he had enough cooking the budget — a job he had taken on reluctantly when President Cyril Ramaphosa first asked him to come back in 2018.

Is this a case of the bomb squad coming in to bail out the starting players or is our bench at risk of bombing out as the ANC doubles down on decades of failed policy?

While many ministers, including those of state security, communications, human settlements, have been reshuffled but remain in cabinet, minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been dropped and will be redeployed elsewhere

To put things into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, to review the week that was.