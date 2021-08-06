National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests discuss the week’s news making headlines

06 August 2021 - 13:42 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Image: GCIS

We’re back to late night reshuffles as the president wielded the axe last night with the most significant change for the economy in the Treasury after Tito Mboweni decided he had enough cooking the budget — a job he had taken on reluctantly when President Cyril Ramaphosa first asked him to come back in 2018.

Is this a case of the bomb squad coming in to bail out the starting players or is our bench at risk of bombing out as the ANC doubles down on decades of failed policy?

While many ministers, including those of state security, communications, human settlements, have been reshuffled but remain in cabinet, minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been dropped and will be redeployed elsewhere

To put things into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, to review the week that was.

Michael Avery and guests discuss the week's news making headlines

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes

President met ANC, Cosatu and SACP top leadership ahead of  announcement
National
18 hours ago

MZUKISI QOBO: A new era of reform or a political chess game?

The retention of Zizi Kodwa is likely to raise more questions than inspire confidence in Ramaphosa’s commitment to ethical leadership
Opinion
2 hours ago

SA trial shows J&J vaccine is effective against Delta strain

Sisonke study involving 480,000 health workers provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine is effective against the dominant variant
National
3 hours ago

How the Gauteng Township Economic Development bill will help establish thriving township SMMEs

SPONSORED | Gauteng director for Inclusive Economy Mathopane Mahsa discusses the new bill
Money & Investing
3 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: All the President’s men

Ramaphosa’s staunchest backers were brought into the Cabinet and given prominent portfolios
Opinion
6 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize resigns ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize steps down and vows to fight SIU probe into Digital Vibes contract
National
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa wields the axe and puts allies in key ...
National
2.
First R350 social relief grants to start flowing ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa’s trusted aide Gungubele becomes ...
National
4.
New health minister Joe Phaahla faces daunting ...
National / Health
5.
Thandi Modise to head armed forces
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.