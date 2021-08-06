National

Prison authority says Jacob Zuma admitted to outside hospital for observation

The former president has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services

06 August 2021 - 08:57 Staff Writer
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: ROGAN WARD
The department of correctional services said on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Zuma began serving the sentence on July 8 on the order of the Constitutional Court after repeatedly snubbing a call to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture. He is classified as a “short-term low-risk inmate”.

Two weeks ago, he joined his family for the funeral of his brother Michael, in Nkandla, after he was granted compassionate leave. 

When asked how Zuma was doing in jail, his son Edward Zuma said at the time that while there were a few things his father was not happy with, he was doing well. “He is in top spirits.”

Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s court case

The former president, who has insisted it would be illegal for him to appear virtually at his next court date, may have persuaded the judge to change ...
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma gets compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

The correctional services department says the former president will be released for ‘several hours’
2 weeks ago

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appears in court charged with incitement

NPA says it will oppose bail and argue Mchunu is a flight risk after he left Joburg in a private jet before turning himself in
2 weeks ago
