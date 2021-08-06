National Human rights body to investigate looting in bid to address violations One of the aspects the HRC will probe is the effectiveness of the state‚ particularly the police and security cluster as a whole‚ in maintaining public order

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will launch an investigation into the violence that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Among other things‚ the commission said on Friday it would examine the effectiveness of the state‚ particularly the police and security cluster as a whole‚ in maintaining public order‚ including the provision of adequate protection for the safety and security of people and property...