National

Ramaphosa meets special envoys on investment to discuss economic climate

05 August 2021 - 11:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his special envoys on investment on Wednesday to discuss the economic environment and steps taken to improve the investment climate in SA.

The envoys, including Phumzile Langeni, Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom, Mcebisi Jonas, Trevor Manuel and Jacko Maree, expressed concern about the recent violence, destruction and loss of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Seale said the envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence after these events. “The investment champions urged that local government capacity be strengthened to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery, which is a precondition for investment,” said Seale.

They welcomed the progress in economic reforms, particularly in the energy sector, and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these and other commitments. “In the envoys’ assessment, the increased pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is gratifying and, together with the reforms, lays the basis for increased economic growth and job creation.

“The discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by the just energy transition backed by global climate finance commitments, as government prepares for the COP26 climate conference,” said Seale.

TimesLIVE

MARK BARNES: A mixed bag of fortune and disaster

Amid the crisis and turmoil some industries are making plenty of hay — and it doesn’t matter if the sun is shining or not
Opinion
21 hours ago

BIG READ: Amazon forest may soon become an emitter of greenhouse gases

Scientists say it is close to a tipping point, as the invasion of land-grabbers continues, often with the overt support of the state
Life
2 days ago

Upgrading refineries to curb emissions will cost Africa $15.7bn, lobby group says

Governments urged to focus on reducing sulphur levels because fossil fuel use will rise quickly
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s ...
National
2.
First R350 social relief grants to start flowing ...
National
3.
President’s allies and opponents urge him to fire ...
National
4.
DBSA has $200m to kick-start green ...
National
5.
SAA a step closer to taking to skies again
National

Related Articles

SIPHO PITYANA: How business can find its purpose amid the pandemic

Opinion

SOLLY MAPAILA: Scientific socialism more relevant than before amid continuing ...

Opinion

GAYLOR MONTMASSON-CLAIR: One last chance to decarbonise or forgo the EU market

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.