President Ramaphosa to announce a cabinet overhaul tonight
Presidency has confirmed Ramaphosa will address the nation at 9pm
05 August 2021 - 19:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive on Thursday night at 9pm, the presidency said in a statement.
Business Day understands that ministers who have been appointed have already started to be called. ..
