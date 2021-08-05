BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni removed as finance minister
05 August 2021 - 21:29
Tito Mboweni has been removed as finance minister, and has been replaced by ANC economic heavyweight Enoch Godongwana.
Mboweni has long been anxious to leave the government, having agreed to serve after the sudden resignation of Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018. He has tried on several occasions to resign, most recently in March 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now