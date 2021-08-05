National BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni removed as finance minister BL PREMIUM

Tito Mboweni has been removed as finance minister, and has been replaced by ANC economic heavyweight Enoch Godongwana.

Mboweni has long been anxious to leave the government, having agreed to serve after the sudden resignation of Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018. He has tried on several occasions to resign, most recently in March 2021. ..