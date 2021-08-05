BREAKING NEWS: Cabinet reshuffle edging closer in the coming hours
Cyril Ramaphosa is doing final consultations before ministers are lined up to receive their marching orders
05 August 2021 - 15:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP’s top leadership to an urgent meeting this afternoon that is expected to brief them on his preferred candidates for a major shake-up of up of the national executive.
Business Day understands that following that meeting this afternoon, Ramaphosa may edge closer to a possible announcement, which he promised last week would come “very soon.”..
