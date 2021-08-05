National

BREAKING NEWS: Cabinet reshuffle edging closer in the coming hours

Cyril Ramaphosa is doing final consultations before ministers are lined up to receive their marching orders

05 August 2021 - 15:59 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP’s top leadership to an urgent meeting this afternoon that is expected to brief them on his preferred candidates for a major shake-up of up of the national executive.

Business Day understands that following that meeting this afternoon, Ramaphosa may edge closer to a possible announcement, which he promised last week would come “very soon.”..

