National ANC joins IEC application to move local elections to February 2022 The party says it would prefer elections be held in April next year to give parties time to prepare, but will support IEC's application to the Constitutional Court

The ANC says it would prefer that local government elections be held in April 2022 as this will give political parties sufficient time to campaign.

Party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says, however, the ANC will be joining the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in its court application to the Constitutional Court to defer the municipal polls to no later than the end of February 2022...