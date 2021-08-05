ANC joins IEC application to move local elections to February 2022
The party says it would prefer elections be held in April next year to give parties time to prepare, but will support IEC's application to the Constitutional Court
05 August 2021 - 14:14
UPDATED 05 August 2021 - 21:12
The ANC says it would prefer that local government elections be held in April 2022 as this will give political parties sufficient time to campaign.
Party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says, however, the ANC will be joining the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in its court application to the Constitutional Court to defer the municipal polls to no later than the end of February 2022...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.