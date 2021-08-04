SAA a step closer to taking to skies again
04 August 2021 - 19:58
SAA has been granted renewed operating licences by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca), giving the state carrier the green light to commercially operate its aircraft on domestic and international routes.
Approval of routes does not mean that those routes will be serviced immediately, Sacca said...
