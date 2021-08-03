Toyota remains market leader in riot-affected month

Toyota remained SA’s top-selling new-vehicle brand last month despite closing its Durban factory for almost a week due to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The unrest affected the delivery of new vehicles and the supply of parts in the affected areas. Despite these challenges, Toyota registered a market share of 25% in July. It sold 8,320 new vehicles for the month, ahead of Volkswagen (5,078) and Hyundai (2,698).

Nationwide, new-vehicle sales fell to 32,949 units in July, a 13.6% drop from 38,030 a month earlier. Year-to-date sales are 33.7% ahead of 2020.

The unrest, coupled with the adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions, hobbled the progress made in the motor industry’s rebound during the first six months of the year, according to industry body Naamsa.

The riots caused huge logistical challenges on the N3 highway and at all the country’s major ports, while a cyberattack at Transnet severely affected vehicle exports. Vehicle shipments and the delivery of automotive components could take some time to normalise, Naamsa said.

“July brought the fragility of the motor industry back into stark focus,” said Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.

“Not only did the month bring physical impacts, but the resulting consequences in business and consumer confidence will continue to challenge the industry’s recovery for months to come.”

Combined with disruptions in the component supply chain caused by global semiconductor shortages, July was a “perfect storm” for the motor industry, said Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

The effects would probably be felt for several months, with dealers facing stock shortages and local car manufacturers battling to maintain production, Dommisse said.