Jolidee Matongo emerges as ANC’s early favourite in race for Joburg mayor

Finance MMC heads the Gauteng ANC’s list of three to replace Geoff Makhubo

03 August 2021 - 20:55 Hajra Omarjee

Joburg metro MMC for finance Jolidee Matongo has emerged as the front-runner in the ANC to take over the mayorship of the country’s biggest and richest municipality.

The metro has been without a mayor since the death of Geoff Makhubo in early July due to Covid-19 complications. When Makhubo died, the city’s COO Floyd Brink, who was already standing in as city manager, took charge of the city...

