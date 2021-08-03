National Jolidee Matongo emerges as ANC’s early favourite in race for Joburg mayor Finance MMC heads the Gauteng ANC’s list of three to replace Geoff Makhubo BL PREMIUM

Joburg metro MMC for finance Jolidee Matongo has emerged as the front-runner in the ANC to take over the mayorship of the country’s biggest and richest municipality.

The metro has been without a mayor since the death of Geoff Makhubo in early July due to Covid-19 complications. When Makhubo died, the city’s COO Floyd Brink, who was already standing in as city manager, took charge of the city...