National Hunt is still on for unrest agitators, police minister says Bheki Cele warns propagators of fake news will face full might of the law BL PREMIUM

Police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday issued a warning to instigators and propagators of fake news, saying they will be tracked down and face the full might of the law.

The country’s top security brass along with President Cyril Ramaphosa have called the unrest, which started soon after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, an attempted insurrection. ..