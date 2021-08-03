Hunt is still on for unrest agitators, police minister says
Bheki Cele warns propagators of fake news will face full might of the law
03 August 2021 - 19:20
Police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday issued a warning to instigators and propagators of fake news, saying they will be tracked down and face the full might of the law.
The country’s top security brass along with President Cyril Ramaphosa have called the unrest, which started soon after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, an attempted insurrection. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now