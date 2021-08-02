Riots and cyberattacks put brakes on car sales recovery
Dealers were forced to close because of the social unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal while cyberattacks on Transnet hit imports and exports
02 August 2021 - 15:52
UPDATED 02 August 2021 - 18:40
The motor industry’s post-Covid sales recovery was stopped in its tracks in July by riots, cyberattacks and increased lockdown restrictions.
Aggregate new-vehicle sales for the year to date are still well ahead of 2020, but they took a big knock in July...
