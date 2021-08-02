Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission again

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear for two straight days at the state capture inquiry next week.

Commission chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said Ramaphosa was scheduled to appear next Wednesday and Thursday.

The commission said Ramaphosa was expected to give evidence and be questioned on matters falling within the terms of reference of the commission, including ANC matters and evidence related to his terms as president and deputy president.

Ramaphosa first appeared before the commission in April, where he said members of the ANC had engaged in acts of state capture and corruption for a number of years.

“On August 11 and 12, the president will first complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president of the party, and thereafter give evidence and be questioned in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president of the country,” said commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala.

TimesLive