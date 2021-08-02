TRAVEL COSTS
Fuel prices to be hiked again on Wednesday
Softer rand and higher oil prices spell more bad news for SA motorists in August
02 August 2021 - 10:13
After reaching a record high in July, the cost of petrol will be hiked again on Wednesday when the pump price of both 93 and 95 grades rises by 91c / l.
The wholesale price of diesel will increase 56c / l for high-sulphur 500 ppm diesel and 55c for low-sulphur 50 ppm, with illuminating paraffin to go up 50c...
