Fuel prices to be hiked again on Wednesday Softer rand and higher oil prices spell more bad news for SA motorists in August

After reaching a record high in July, the cost of petrol will be hiked again on Wednesday when the pump price of both 93 and 95 grades rises by 91c / l.

The wholesale price of diesel will increase 56c / l for high-sulphur 500 ppm diesel and 55c for low-sulphur 50 ppm, with illuminating paraffin to go up 50c...