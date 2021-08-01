National Government report calls for national policy on occupational safety and health SA’s current legal framework said to be complex and fragmented BL PREMIUM

The government needs to develop a national policy and strategy on occupational safety and health (OSH) to instil a culture of compliance with health and safety regulations across all sectors of the economy, a report has found.

The report said though SA had a comprehensive legal framework on OSH, it was “fairly complex and fragmented”, with the main legislation falling under three government departments and other regulatory agencies...