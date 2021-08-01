Government report calls for national policy on occupational safety and health
SA’s current legal framework said to be complex and fragmented
01 August 2021 - 15:35
The government needs to develop a national policy and strategy on occupational safety and health (OSH) to instil a culture of compliance with health and safety regulations across all sectors of the economy, a report has found.
The report said though SA had a comprehensive legal framework on OSH, it was “fairly complex and fragmented”, with the main legislation falling under three government departments and other regulatory agencies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now