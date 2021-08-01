National

ANC vows to go it alone after disagreeing with EFF on land expropriation

Lamola suggests the bill be used to achieve governing party’s land objective

01 August 2021 - 18:05 Karl Gernetzky

The ANC’s aim to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation may have been torpedoed by the EFF over a disagreement on who would ultimately own any commandeered assets.

In what might result in a bill being presented to parliament without the necessary backing of either the DA or EFF, a meeting between the ANC and the red berets last week has ended in a stalemate, prompting the governing party to press ahead with its plans alone...

