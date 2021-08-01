National ANC vows to go it alone after disagreeing with EFF on land expropriation Lamola suggests the bill be used to achieve governing party’s land objective BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s aim to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation may have been torpedoed by the EFF over a disagreement on who would ultimately own any commandeered assets.

In what might result in a bill being presented to parliament without the necessary backing of either the DA or EFF, a meeting between the ANC and the red berets last week has ended in a stalemate, prompting the governing party to press ahead with its plans alone...