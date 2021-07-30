Treasury proposes partial access to pension savings in ‘two-pot system’
Treasury also wants to make it compulsory for everyone who works to contribute to retirement savings
30 July 2021 - 05:10
The National Treasury has proposed a “two-pot system” for withdrawals from pension funds, with one-third being accessible before retirement and two-thirds being locked into compulsory preservation for retirement.
The debate over access to retirement savings by those in distress grew new wings this week, with finance minister Tito Mboweni’s comments on Wednesday that the matter had been “stuck in the system for too long”. He had instructed officials to act on it with haste...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now