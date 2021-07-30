National Treasury proposes partial access to pension savings in ‘two-pot system’ Treasury also wants to make it compulsory for everyone who works to contribute to retirement savings BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury has proposed a “two-pot system” for withdrawals from pension funds, with one-third being accessible before retirement and two-thirds being locked into compulsory preservation for retirement.

The debate over access to retirement savings by those in distress grew new wings this week, with finance minister Tito Mboweni’s comments on Wednesday that the matter had been “stuck in the system for too long”. He had instructed officials to act on it with haste...